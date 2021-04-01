Mohammad Azharuddin Tips Rishabh Pant to Lead Team India in Future

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels that Rishabh Pant might be the front-runner to lead Team India, in the years to come. Just recently, Delhi Capitals announced him as the skipper for the season, after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the team tournament due to a shoulder injury. Azhar went on to say that he won’t be surprised if selectors consider him for the role.

“Rishabh Pant has had such fabulous few months, establishing himself in all formats. It won’t come as a surprise if the selectors see him as a front-runner fr Indian captaincy in near future. His attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come,” Azharuddin tweeted.

Even coach Ricky Ponting went on to wish Pant and said he deserved to lead the side.

“@RishabhPant17 grab his opportunity. It’s well deserved for his recent performances and he’s coming in with a lot of confidence. I’m convinced captaincy will make him an even better player,” Ponting tweeted.

On his new role, Pant in a statement said, “Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I’ve always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can’t wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals.”

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.