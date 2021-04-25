IPL 2021: Mohammad Siraj is More Skillful than Jasprit Bumrah, Claims Ashish Nehra

Pacer Mohammad Siraj’s stocks have risen by leaps and bounds after the series against Australia and England, to an effect that former India bowler Ashish Nehra feels that the Hyderabadi is more skilled than Jasprit Bumrah. Nehra went on to say that Siraj already has more variation than his teammate, but has to maintain fitness and increase game awareness.

“There was talk about a couple of years ago that he used to pick up 5-6 wickets in every match for India A with the red ball… (now he) is a very good all-format bowler. There is no shortage skill, he has all type of variations. I would in fact say that skill-wise, he is even ahead of Bumrah, if you talk of variations,” Nehra said in a video on Cricbuzz.

“He has a different slower one, there is no lack of speed, he can move the new ball. He needs to keep his fitness and sharpen his mind. If he can do these two things well, sky is the limit,” Nehra added.

Meanwhile, with a comfortable victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by ten wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) remain the only unbeatable side in IPL 2021. The Virat Kohli-led side is proudly placed at the top of the points table with eight points after winning all four games.

Though Nehra seemed impressed with the Bangalore outfit’s performance, he has a piece of advice for the side. Nehra reckoned that the franchise shouldn’t limit themselves but should experiment only after confirming a place for themselves in the top two positions in the points table.

The veteran cited an example of Delhi Daredevils ( now Delhi Capitals) during the 2009 edition to back his stance of experimenting with the Playing XI. In a conversation with Cricbuzz, former India pacer Nehra said, “Kohli, as a skipper, never take things lightly. The way they have started their campaign and won four in four, they shouldn’t limit themselves.”

