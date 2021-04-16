- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Mohammed Shami Opens up on Return from Australia Series, IPL 2021 & Bio-bubble Life
Shami fractured his arm after a ball hit him while batting in the first Test in Australia and didn't take part in the remaining Tests as India scripted a historic 2-1 win in the four-match Test series.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 16, 2021, 4:48 PM IST
Punjab Kings pacer Mohammed Shami made a return to cricket after an injury in this year's Indian Premier League. He is hoping for a positive season compared to last year when they didn't qualify for the playoffs in the United Arab Emirates in IPL 2020.
Speaking about the injury and his return after recovery , he said, "It was difficult coming back from the series. I've never come back before. It was very difficult to understand as it never happened before and it was also while batting. If you look at it physically, there was no such injury. So it was difficult to make myself understand. But, it's a part of the game and it can happen. I spent a good time in Bengaluru and overall it was nice."
Shami also said that the Punjab Kings squad this year is more balanced compared to last year.
"Overall the team environment was nice even in Dubai. The Punjabi guys especially and it was good. As of preparations, you can see that we are constantly practicing. There are different classes going on, games are happening and the preparations overall are good."
"We had the IPL four months ago and I feel we are better than last year and more balanced," the 30-year-old said.
Came back from 🇦🇺 due to an injury, but that didn’t hamper Shami bhai in anyway 💪#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/xCF1dakvYQ
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 15, 2021
Shami also went on to speak about the quarantine procedures in Dubai and said that it was very difficult the first time and the 'bio-bubble' was an entirely different world altogether but now the players are used to it but staying away from family and those memories one cannot forget easily.
The right-arm fast bowler will next be seen in action on April 16 when PK take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Chennai.
Punjab has so far played just one game in this year's IPL and won a close contest against the Rajasthan Royals by four runs despite Sanju Samson's impressive 63-ball 119 in Royals' chase of 222.
