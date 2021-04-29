IPL 2021: Mohammed Siraj Relives Last-Ball Thriller Between Delhi Capitals And Royal Challengers Bangalore | Watch

In an edge-of-the-seat last ball thriller against Delhi Capitals, Mohammed Siraj to pulled off a one-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore by kepping the Rishabh Pant-led side to a hard-fought 170/4. Until the last ball, the match’s fate was up in the air with Siraj conceding two boundaries and DC strikers Pant and Shimron Hetmyer pushing him into a tight corner.

After the match, Siraj relived the nervy situation with teammates Navdeep Saini and Shahbaz Ahmed. In a video posted on the RCB official Twitter account, the 27-year-old pacer is seen asking his teammates what their thoughts were leading up to the match-ending ball. Shahbaz replied that he was not nervous until the last over, but when the Capitals side needed six runs off the last ball, he began to break a sweat.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Watch here:

Bold Diaries: Miyan Magic Mohammed Siraj talks about that final over he bowled against Delhi Capitals, while Saini and Shahbaz share the emotions they went through. This video is all ❤️.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/ap3NBHiMx7 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 29, 2021

When Siraj asked how that last ball made him feel, Shahbaz replied, “I had full faith that Siraj bhai will be able to contain the batsmen, but to be honest, even I was scared on the last ball. After all, last ball is last ball, anything can happen.”

The two teammates soon broke out into laughter after the bowler demanded why Shahbaz was so scared if he had full faith in him and the latter replied that he was ‘99% confident,’ but still a little unnerved by the fear that DC would hit a six.

Meanwhile, Saini commented that he was confident Siraj would be able to back up his strength and that he had been able to execute all his plans perfectly in the IPL so far.

“He has been practicing hard and I just wanted him to stick to a mindset and be ready for the challenge,” Saini could be seen saying, as part of the ‘Bold Diaries’ video.

The Royal Challengers will next take Punjab Kings on Friday, April 30.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here