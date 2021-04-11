IPL 2021: More Fun For Fans As CSK Ties Up With New Video-Sharing Partners

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans can now also watch exclusive live streams and uploaded short videos of their favourite players on social media apps, Glance and Roposo.

Glance, a leading lock screen content platform, and Roposo, which is a short-video sharing platform, announced on Sunday their partnership with CSK as their official ‘lock screen partner’ and official short-video app partner, respectively.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team will be live streaming some special shows on Glance, and post original short videos on Roposo throughout the tournament.

“Getting a top-tier team like CSK to be Glance and Roposo’s exclusive lock screen and short video partners is a testament to the popularity and reach of our platforms. With the CSK team all set to live stream their exclusive and original content, we are primed to offer the users of Glance and Roposo an unmatched experience throughout this year’s tournament,” said Bikash Chowdhury, vice- president, marketing (Glance).

CSK have set up their official profile on Roposo and fans will soon be able to engage with some of their favourite players.

As smartphone users shift towards digital platforms for content consumption, mobile ‘lock screen’ has emerged as one of the key mediums for content consumption in the country.

