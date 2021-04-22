IPL 2021: Mount 150 — MS Dhoni Reaches Yet Another Milestone in IPL

After the disappointment of last season, Chennai Super Kings have made a promising start to their campaign this year. After their win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match, the MS Dhoni-led side now lead the points table with three wins in four matches. With this, their hopes to contest for the IPL trophy have come alive once again.

The batsmen have found form and the bowlers, led by Deepak Chahar have got the job with precision. The presence of Dhoni behind the stumps remains assured for the side. In the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni became the first wicket-keeper in the T20 league to breach the 150 dismissals mark.

The CSK skipper got this milestone when he completed a catch to dismiss Nitish Rana off the bowling of Chahar. Rana attempted to flick the ball, but miscued it and the top edge saw the ball remain in the air long enough for Dhoni to run around and complete the catch near the square leg region.

This was his 111th catch of the IPL and he has 39 stumpings so far to his name. Following him on the list is KKR wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik.

Earlier in the season, Dhoni notched up another landmark when he played his 200th game for Chennai Super Kings as skipper. In this match, he became the first player to captain a franchise 200 times in T20 cricket.

In the match against KKR, Chennai Super Kings withstood the onslaught of Andre Russell and Pat Cummins and defended 220 in a high-scoring encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.

“I told them [my team-mates] we have good runs on the board, but we need to stay humble. The batting has been really well. Rutu showed his class in the last IPL. We always need to assess where he is mentally,” the skipper said after the match.

