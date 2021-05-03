IPL 2021: Mr Consistent, Majestic 2016 & The Highest Scorer In IPL History- Kohli's Journey To 200 IPL Matches

Virat Kohli will become the fifth player in IPL history to join the 200-Club when the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad on Monday evening. Only MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina have played more matches than the RCB captain in the IPL. It has been a remarkable journey – from early success in 2010-11 to the phenomenal display in 2016, King Kohli has played many roles for the only franchise he has represented in the coveted league – from anchor to aggressor to playmaker moving from number 3 to opener constantly trying to deliver his best for the team.

We look at a few numbers that standout as he approaches the 200th match milestone.

6076: The Highest Run Aggregate in IPL History

Virat Kohli has scored 6076 runs in 199 matches (191 innings) at an average of 37.97 and strike rate of 130.41. His exploits include 5 hundreds and 40 fifties. He is the only batsman to reach the 6000-Club in the IPL.

973: Most Runs In A Single Season of the IPL

Virat Kohli gave one of the most stunning batting performances in the history of the IPL in 2016. He amassed a staggering 973 runs in 16 innings at an average of 81.08 and strike rate of 152.03 in the season – which indicated that not only did he get the big runs but did so at an alarming strike rate. Kohli was also phenomenally consistent in the edition recording as many as 4 hundreds (the most in any single edition of the IPL) and 7 fifties – 11 fifty-plus scores in 16 innings – such consistency has seldom been witnessed in any tournament any where in the world! His efforts helped RCB finish second on the points table and took them to the final where they were beaten by the Sunrisers.

5: Number of Times Kohli Has Amassed 500-Plus in A Season

Virat Kohli has been a consistent run-getter for the RCB and has aggregated 500-plus runs in a season on as many as 5 occasions – 2011 (557), 2013 (634), 2015 (505), 2016 (973) and 2018 (530). Only David Warner has achieved the feat more number of times (6).

5: Number of Hundreds For Kohli in the IPL

Virat Kohli has registered 5 hundreds in the IPL – four of them in a single season in 2016. Only Chris Gayle (6) has hammered more centuries than Kohli in the tournament. Kohli smashed three hundreds in 11 days at RCB’s home ground in Bengaluru in May 2016 – 108 not out off 58 deliveries against the Supergiants, 109 off 55 deliveries against the Gujarat Lions and 113 off 50 deliveries against the Punjab Kings. He had earlier scored an unbeaten 100 off 63 deliveries against the Gujarat Lions in Rajkot in April. His fifth hundred (100 off 58 deliveries) came against the Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in 2019.

132: Number of Times Kohli Has Led RCB in the IPL

Kohli took over the captaincy mid-season from Daniel Vettori in 2012 and has led RCB in 132 IPL matches – the second-highest for a captain after MS Dhoni (195). RCB has won 60, lost 65 and tied 3 matches with Kohli at the helm.

