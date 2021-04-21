IPL 2021: MS Dhoni and Fleming Kept Backing Me, Found Positives Even in Failures - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad repaid Chennai Super Kings‘ extended faith in him in the IPL 2021 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 64 off 42 to set up their total of 220 for 3 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Prior to the match, Gaikwad had made scores of 5, 5, and 10 averaging just 6.67 after three games.

With Robin Uthappa waiting in the bench, CSK resisted their temptation to replace the youngster with the veteran. After his innings, Gaikwad said the team management – MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming – did not say much to him after the failures.

“First three games I did not get a good start and thankfully I got a start today. When you have such experienced players in the dressing room, it makes your job easy.

“To be honest (they spoke) nothing much, they just kept backing me and even that small innings in the last game they found some positives. They knew there were 1-2 good deliveries, the confidence was always there and when other players came up to have a chat, it feels really good.

“This is the same attitude and same intensity I carry in every game. I think it was holding up initially for the spinners and even now, this will be a very good score to defend.”

After CSK’s third game, against Rajasthan Royals, coach Fleming was asked if they were planning to replace Gaikwad with Uthappa. Fleming had categorically said they would give Gaikwad a long rope given his performances last season. Gaikwad had made three consecutive half-centuries at the fag end of IPL 2020.

“Ya, Robin Uthappa is waiting. But Ruturaj Gaikwad earned a bit of time with the way he played last season. You know our philosophy. We give players a good amount of chances in what they are trying to do. We will continue to back him. Then see and make a decision soon. At the moment, we are backing a good young player,” Fleming had said in the press conference.

Prior to this game, CSK had won two of their three games.

