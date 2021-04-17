- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Commends 'Attacking Bowler' Deepak Chahar, Reflects on Journey with CSK
MS Dhoni's 200th match for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) turned out to be special as his team put in a commanding performance to thump Punjab Kings by six wickets on Friday night at the Wankhede Stadium. But it was Deepak Chahar's 4-13 that made the win possible for CSK. After the match, skipper Dhoni was all praise for his ward.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 8:11 AM IST
MS Dhoni's 200th match for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) turned out to be special as his team put in a commanding performance to thump Punjab Kings by six wickets on Friday night at the Wankhede Stadium. But it was Deepak Chahar's 4-13 that made the win possible for CSK. After the match, skipper Dhoni was all praise for his ward.
“Deepak Chahar is somebody who has developed as a death-overs bowler too. If I’m looking to attack and there is movement, I try to bowl him out because he gets more out of the pitch. As a bowling unit we have more resources. I was looking to attack, so bowled his four overs and it helps in becoming fit because to bowl 4 successive overs you need to be fit,” Dhoni said after the match.
Not only that,he also reflected on his journey with team CSK. “[It] Makes me feel very good. It has been a very long journey. It started in 2008 — played in South Africa, UAE, and back home. Never thought Mumbai would be our home,” said Dhoni.
Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL title (2010, 2011 and 2018). The game against the Punjab franchise on Friday was the former India captain’s 176th match for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has also played 24 matches for CSK in the now-defunct Champions League T20 tournament.
Dhoni also played 30 IPL matches for Pune Supergiant during 2016 and 2017 when the CSK franchise was banned following the spot-fixing scandal.
Dhoni, who has 4632 runs in IPL, has scored 4058 runs for CSK. He is eighth in the list of run-getters in IPL and is the most successful wicket-keeper in the league with 148 dismissals.
While his team had a disappointing outing the last time, finishing seventh in the table, he is hoping to lead the team to the play-offs this time. He is the most successful captain in IPL history, captaining his teams (CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant) to 111 wins.
