IPL 2021: Captain MS Dhoni Completes 200 Games in Tournament

MS Dhoni has featured in IPL as captain of CSK right from its inception. Against RR, he will be walking out for the 200th time as skipper. This includes his tenure as captain at Rising Pune Supergiants. The team got defunct and Dhoni returned at Chennai when IPL resumed in 2018. He has led CSK in 186 games and stayed with the team through thick and thin. Meanwhile, credit must go to Dhoni for the way he has turn things around for Chennai who had a bad season on UAE soil. After winning their opener against Mumbai Indians, they went onto lose a couple of games and their campaign derailed. As they come out against RR tonight in Abu Dhabi, they would hope that their winning run continues.

With four consecutive wins under their belt, CSK are on a roll. The yellow brigade beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by 20 runs, followed by victories over Royal Challengers Bangalore (by 6 wickets), Kolkata Knight Riders (by 2 wickets) and SRH. And the Doni-led side would be keen to stay in good form as the tournament approaches its business end.

MS Dhoni Completes 100 Catches for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Thursday became the first player to complete hundred catches for a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former India skipper completed the landmark for CSK when he took a simple one to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha in Ravindra Jadeja’s over against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 44 of the league. Dhoni took three catches in the match on Thursday. “Special cricketer, special milestone! Clapping Clapping @msdhoni completes 100 IPL catches for @ChennaiIPL as a wicketkeeper. #VIVOIPL #SRHvCSK," the IPL wrote on Twitter.

