'Did MS Dhoni Drop a Catch?' Fans on Twitter Shocked After CSK Captain Makes Rare Mistake

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni continues to be as sharp as ever behind the stumps even as his prowess with the bat has dwindled over the years. His lightning-quick glovework, nearly accurate DRS calls and field settings have been the stuff of legends.

But even Mahi, as he is fondly called by his fans, makes mistakes.

One such rare event occurred during Wednesday’s IPL 2021 match between CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad played at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

During the very first over of SRH innings, opener Jonny Bairstow attempted to glance the second delivery from Deepak Chahar to fine leg. Baitstow instead got a thick inside edge and the ball was on its way to wicketkeeper Dhoni for what should have been a regulation catch.

However, it crashed on Dhoni’s wrist before falling to the ground resulting in a reprieve for the Englishman who was facing his very first delivery and yet to get off the mark. That drop allowed him a single as well.

Fans were quick to express their disbelief at seeing Dhoni drop a fairly regulation catch.

However, the error didn’t cost CSK much with Bairstow managing just seven runs off five deliveries before falling to Sam Curran in the fourth over. SRH went on to post 171/3 with fifties from captain David Warner and Manish Pandey.

CSK batted freely and sauntered to the target in 18.3 overs with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (75) and Faf du Plessis (56) setting up the facile win as the franchise retook the top spot in the IPL points table.

