IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Falls for First IPL Duck Since 2015, Gets Bowled by Avesh Khan

MS Dhoni got out for his first duck in IPL since 2015 in Chennai Super Kings’ match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Dhoni was bowled by Avesh Khan looking to play a pull shot in his second ball.

Dhoni came to bat in the 16th over with the score on 137 for 5 and fell in the same over.

MS Dhoni ducks in IPL 0(1) v Royals Chennai 2010 0(2) v Daredevils Chennai 2010 0(1) v Mumbai Mumbai 2015 0(2) v Capitals Mumbai 2021 *#CSKvDC #IPL2021 #DC — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 10, 2021

Sam Curran hammered 34 off 15 balls at the back-end of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings, including thrashing his older brother Tom for 16 runs in three balls in the 19th over, to help the men in yellow reach 188/6 in their 20 overs.

The two sides are playing their first match of the IPL 2021 season.

The CSK innings was a roller-coaster as they began by losing two early wickets against a DC pace attack that missed the services of acclaimed internationals Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (under quarantine), Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma (injury).

Faf du Plessis was out leg-before to pace bowler Avesh Khan while Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught in slips off the bowling of Chris Woakes.

Moeen Ali (36 off 24 balls) and Suresh Raina (54 off 36 balls) then resurrected the innings with a 53-run partnership for the third wicket with the former going after R Ashwin, hitting him for two successive sixes. However, Ashwin got the England left-hander out on the third ball as he went for a reverse sweep and was caught in the deep.

Raina then added 63 for the fourth wicket with Ambati Rayudu (23 off 16 balls) but a few quick wickets set CSK back. Rayudu was caught at long-off off the bowling of Tom Curran. Soon, the 16th over, bowled by Avesh, saw two important wickets.

Raina was run out following a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out off 17 balls) while skipper MS Dhoni was bowled by Avesh as he tried to pull him to fence but instead inside-edged the ball to stumps.

At 143/6 after 16 overs, getting close to 190 seemed distant if not impossible. However, Curran and Jadeja took 23 runs from Tom Curran’s fourth over, the innings’ 19th, to help CSK get to a big total.

With IANS inputs

