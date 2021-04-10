- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Falls for First IPL Duck Since 2015, Gets Bowled by Avesh Khan
MS Dhoni was bowled by Avesh Khan looking to play a pull shot in his second ball in CSK's IPL 2021 match against DC.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 10, 2021, 9:50 PM IST
MS Dhoni got out for his first duck in IPL since 2015 in Chennai Super Kings’ match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Dhoni was bowled by Avesh Khan looking to play a pull shot in his second ball.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK Vs DC, Live Cricket Score
Dhoni came to bat in the 16th over with the score on 137 for 5 and fell in the same over.
MS Dhoni ducks in IPL
0(1) v Royals Chennai 2010
0(2) v Daredevils Chennai 2010
0(1) v Mumbai Mumbai 2015
0(2) v Capitals Mumbai 2021 *#CSKvDC #IPL2021 #DC
— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 10, 2021
Sam Curran hammered 34 off 15 balls at the back-end of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings, including thrashing his older brother Tom for 16 runs in three balls in the 19th over, to help the men in yellow reach 188/6 in their 20 overs.
ALSO READ – WATCH-You Have Seen Rahul Dravid’s ‘Reel’ Anger, Now See his ‘Real’ Anger
The two sides are playing their first match of the IPL 2021 season.
The CSK innings was a roller-coaster as they began by losing two early wickets against a DC pace attack that missed the services of acclaimed internationals Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (under quarantine), Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma (injury).
Faf du Plessis was out leg-before to pace bowler Avesh Khan while Ruturaj Gaikwad was caught in slips off the bowling of Chris Woakes.
Moeen Ali (36 off 24 balls) and Suresh Raina (54 off 36 balls) then resurrected the innings with a 53-run partnership for the third wicket with the former going after R Ashwin, hitting him for two successive sixes. However, Ashwin got the England left-hander out on the third ball as he went for a reverse sweep and was caught in the deep.
Raina then added 63 for the fourth wicket with Ambati Rayudu (23 off 16 balls) but a few quick wickets set CSK back. Rayudu was caught at long-off off the bowling of Tom Curran. Soon, the 16th over, bowled by Avesh, saw two important wickets.
Raina was run out following a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out off 17 balls) while skipper MS Dhoni was bowled by Avesh as he tried to pull him to fence but instead inside-edged the ball to stumps.
At 143/6 after 16 overs, getting close to 190 seemed distant if not impossible. However, Curran and Jadeja took 23 runs from Tom Curran’s fourth over, the innings’ 19th, to help CSK get to a big total.
With IANS inputs
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule