IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Is My Go To Man, I Go To Him If I Have Any Problem - Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant said walking out for the toss in his first IPL match as captain with Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni as the opponent was a special feeling, calling the former India captain his ‘go-to man’.

“It was very special captaining first match in IPL, and the toss was against MS. I’ve learned a lot from him always. If I have any problem, I go to him. He has been my go to man. So it’s a good feeling,” Pant said after DC beat CSK by seven wickets at the Wankhede stadium.

Pant credited bowlers Avesh Khan and Tom Curran for stepping up in the absence of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

“It always feels good when you get the win in the end. In the middle phase, I was under some pressure. But Avesh and Tom (Curran) did well in the middle to restrict them to 188,” he said.

“We were thinking as to what we will do without Nortje and Rabada and I thought we had to do with the options we have. No, there was no effort for the NRR as it is still early stages in the tournament. Prithvi and Shikhar did well for us in the powerplay. They kept it simple and played some good cricketing shots.”

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni rued the lack of execution by his bowlers at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. CSK had posted 188 for 7 but DC got home with eight balls to spare, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan smashing half-centuries. CSK’s pacers in particular bowled plenty of boundary balls, conceding 65 runs in the Power Play.

“A lot depended on dew, and that factor played on our mind from the start,” he said at the post match presentation. “That’s why we wanted to get as many runs as possible. The batters the did a good job to reach 188, because it was tacky until dew settled in 40 to 50 minutes later. We could have bowled slightly better, if batters are hitting you over the fields, that’s fair enough. The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled. But the bowlers will have learned and they will apply that in the future games.

Dhoni said dew was a factor in CSK going aggressive with the bat, and said teams will look for 200+ scores at the venue if the trend continues.

“You need to look ahead, the opposition have half an hour in a 7:30 start, when there is very little dew and pitch is really tacky and the ball stops a bit, so we need to get 15-20 runs extra to be safe. Even then you need early wickets,” he said.

“If we get dew consistently, then teams will be looking at 200 on a pitch like this. Their bowlers bowled a great line when it was stopping and seaming a bit, and both the openers got really good balls which can happen in a game like this.”

