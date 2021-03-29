- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Knows How to Get the Best out of a Bowler, Says Krishnappa Gowtham
Chennai Super Kings allrounder K Gowtham on Monday said bowlers love playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni because he knows their strength and how to get the best out of them.
- PTI
- Updated: March 29, 2021, 10:02 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder K Gowtham on Monday said bowlers love playing under Mahendra Singh Dhoni because he knows their strength and how to get the best out of them. “Bowlers love playing under Mahi bhai because he understands a bowler’s strengths and knows how to get the best out of him,” Gowtham was quoted as saying by the CSK website.
The Karnataka cricketer said it was a dream come true for him to be playing under Dhoni. “I don’t feel any pressure of expectations playing for a champion side like CSK,” Gowtham, who previously played for Punjab Kings, said.
He said what differentiated CSK from most teams in the Indian Premier League was the clarity in their thought process and an organised approach. “The CSK management understands cricket owing to its long association with the game which again reflects in its approach to players the comforting words and confidence given when things aren’t going right,” he added.
Gowtham also spoke about the importance of a strong leadership group — like what CSK has — in a team’s success. “It makes a big difference as it helps a player to express himself. They talk to the player if anything specific is needed or if he’s working on something. When these things are taken care of, it’s much easier for a player to go out and give his best,” the new CSK recruit said.
The CSK players are currently training in Mumbai where they play their first five matches of IPL 2021 starting with a game against Delhi Capitals on April 10. The Dhoni-led team trained in Chennai from March 8 before shifting base to Mumbai. Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has recovered from injury sustained during the Australia tour, batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa have joined the squad in Mumbai.
