IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Opens Up on Sam Curran's Surprising Delivery to Dismiss Andre Russell

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) produced a thrilling affair during the 15th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). During the match, the CSK contingent was at their fluent best as they registered a massive total of 220 runs while batting first.

Chasing 221, the Knight Riders batsmen crumbled like a pack of cards as they had no defence against CSK bowlers. The right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar went all guns blazing against KKR to pick four crucial wickets of Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, KKR Captain Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine. By 5.2 overs, KKR were struggling at a paltry score of 31 for 5 courtesy Chahar.

However, there were still some hopes left of the two-time champion to win the match as Andre Russell, who came to bat at number 7, launched an assault on the bowlers. Russell finally regained his form as he hammered the ball all over the ground to get 54 runs in just 22 balls. His knock included three boundaries and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 245.45.

The 12th over by Sam Curran emerged as the turning point of the match. On the second delivery, Curran bowled a stunning round the leg delivery to uproot the stumps of the West Indies power-hitter. The ball came as a surprise for Russell as the field was set for Curran to bowl wide outside the off-stump.

The sudden variation by Curran managed to impress the who’s who of the cricket fraternity and many were left wondering if it was a tactical move suggested by the skipper MS Dhoni. When Dhoni was asked about the same during the post-match presentation, the CSK skipper revealed that it was really not planned.

“No… You know that’s the beauty of it, once you are successful, you can say yeah it was planned because we had bowled so many outside off stump so one on the leg stump but no, it was not really planned,” Dhoni said when asked about Curran’s delivery to Russell.

