IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Overtakes Dinesh Karthik To Become Wicket-keeper With Most IPL Catches

MS Dhoni has surpassed Dinesh Karthik to become the most successful wicket-keeper in IPL. Actually, he now has the most number of catches as a wicket-keeper which was held by Karthik earlier. Interestingly, Karthik was one of the catches that Dhoni took to achieve this feat against Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi. The 40-year-old had taken two catches in the entire game. Earlier, he pouched a nick off Venkatesh Iyer who tried to play a Shardul Thakur delivery pitched outside off stump.

MSD now has 116 catches to his name. He has kept wickets for Chennai since the inception of the league which began in 2008. He has vied for India spot with the Tamil Nadu cricketer. In his initial years, Dhoni was overshadowed by Karthik but once he played that blinder of a knock against Pakistan in 2005, fans forgot Karthik pretty quickly. MS Dhoni as a wicket-keeper has kept on growing since then. Nonetheless, he was an astute observer of the game and often helped young spinners with their erring line and lengths.

Earlier Dinesh Karthik’s late cameo and Nitish Rana’s steady long handle took Kolkata Knight Riders to a par-score of 171 for 6 against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League encounter on Sunday. Seamer Shardul Thakur (2/20 in 4 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/21 in 4 overs) performed impressively to keep KKR under leash till the 13th over when they were 93 for 4.

However the last seven overs yielded 78 runs and KKR were able to put on a more than fighting score largely due to Sam Curran (0/56 in 4overs) leaking runs at the back end. Even Josh Hazlewood (2/40 in 4 overs) got a bit of stick helping KKR’s cause. The platform was laid by Rahul Tripathi (45 off 33), who hit four boundaries and one six but it was the CSK bowlers, who kept making inroads and did not allow the KKR batsmen to either free their arms or settle down.

