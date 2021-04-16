- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Plays 200th Match for Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni featured for CSK for the 200th time when he took the field against Punjab Kings.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 16, 2021, 8:19 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni put on the famous yellow jersey for the 200th time when he took to the field against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, in match number eight of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The wicket-keeper batsman has led the franchise in all but one game (2012 Champions League T20) when he has been part of the XI.
MS Dhoni has made 176 appearances for the three-time Indian Premier League champions besides having 24 outings for the side in the Champions League T20 (CLT20) tournament in the past. The former India captain also represented Rising Pune Supergiant in 30 IPL matches in the 2016-17 seasons.
The 39-year-old, who has led the Super Kings to three IPL titles, is eighth on the all-time IPL batting charts with 4,632 runs (4,058 for CSK) at an average of 40.63 and a strike rate of 136.67.
In his 24 CLT20 appearances, Dhoni has amassed 449 runs with one fifty while leading CSK to two titles, in 2010 and 2014.
Despite the records backing him, MS Dhoni has been criticised for his slow approach with the bat and batting down the order in recent times. His former team India teammate Gautam Gambhir is the latest to urge MS Dhoni to bat up the order. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket LIVE, Gambhir said: “MS Dhoni should be batting higher, that’s what matters because ultimately people should start leading from the front. We keep mentioning this thing that a leader needs to lead from the front. You can’t be leading, when you’re batting at No.7. Yes, there are issues in their bowling line up. Plus, he is not the MS Dhoni, which he used to be probably four or five years back, where he could just come in and start taking on the bowlers from the word go. For me, I think he needs to bat at number four/ five. Nothing below that.”
The 39-year-old veteran also holds the record of most sixes among Indians in the IPL with 216, while being the most successful wicketkeeper with 148 dismissals in the tournament.
