IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Rahul Tewatia Show Off NBA-Worthy Basketball Skills in the Bio-Bubble

With the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League underway, players all across the board are busy trying to secure a win in the bag before they head home for the season. The added concerns of COVID-19 in India have several players sticking to their respective bio-bubbles, restrained from going out and about beyond their hotels. Some of the players are trying to make the most of the situation by venturing out into other sports and proving their mettle, with basketball being the latest trend.

The Rajasthan Royals official Twitter account posted a video of Rahul Tewatia making a perfect backwards free-throw on Wednesday, leaving fans amazed at the all-rounder’s skills both on and off the cricket field. Not satisfied with just batting, bowling and fielding, the 27-year-old can be seen trying his hand at playing the hoops, to which the NBA India official Twitter account replied, ‘Rahul Tewatia pulling off a Rahul Tewatia on the court.’

Watch:

Rahul Tewatia pulling off a Rahul Tewatia on the court #OnlyHere https://t.co/FMDgYObvki — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) April 22, 2021

In the video, the all-rounder can be seen making a perfect backwards shot, finishing it off with a ‘dab’ and a proud smile after tossing his cap aside.

Meanwhile, on the CSK side, MS Dhoni was pictured holding a basketball in a black-and-white photo posted by the CSK official Twitter, leaving several fans to wonder if a career with the NBA was in store for the former India captain.

The NBA India Twitter account struck again, hoping for a ‘helicopter dunk,’ with reference to the helicopter shots that the skipper perfected, both in the IPL and international formats.

Rajasthan Royals is set to play Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, April 24 while the Yellow Army will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, April 25.

