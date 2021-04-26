IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Reveals How CSK Bounced Back From A 'Lean' Last Season

After ending IPL 2020 at rock bottom, finishing last but one, Chennai Super Kings has made a resolute roundabout on their success at the 14th edition, enjoying the view from the top of the table. In a series of latest blows, CSK bagged an RCB victory from under their nose with a colossal 69-run lead that pushed them to No. 1.

Many have hailed this streak as the old CSK finally making a return, but skipper MS Dhoni revealed that the secret to the Yellow Army’s success has been staying consistent with how they ran the show behind the scenes last season.

“We were not doing anything drastically different from last year and I feel that’s what is important whether you win or lose. You keep hearing me or Fleming saying the same thing that we focus on the process and not on the result. Your real test of character is when results don’t go your way and that’s where you have a chance to earn more respect. You are still following the path you keep talking about and I’ve always felt actions speak louder than words,” he said.

The 39-year-old former India captain saw his side plunging out of a wilted last season and into a 7-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals in 2021, but still maintained his cool as they headed into the next four games. After taking Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore apart, one after the other, it seems as though the victory train has picked up full steam ahead for the three-time IPL champions.

Dhoni praised his team for plowing on despite the pressure.

“When you are under pressure that’s the time you follow what you say over the period of time. I felt that’s something that gave confidence to the players. Credit to the players for how they have performed. Everybody would have felt pressure after that first game because we are coming from a lean season. That’s how it is and it’s something we have faced in our careers,” he added.

