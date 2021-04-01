IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Return to CSK Nets Ahead of New Season

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and vice-captain Suresh Raina returned to the CSK nets on Wednesday as the pair gets ready for the Indian Premier League starting on April 9 in Chennai with a mega clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

CSK’s captain and vice-captain were seen batting in the nets, fielding and talking to other players and coaches which included the likes of head coach Stephen Fleming and English all-rounder Sam Curran. The pair can be seen doing the same in a video posted by CSK on their Twitter handle.

The return of Raina especially will be a piece of welcome news for CSK fans after their ‘Chinna thalla’ missed the entirety of last season in the United Arab Emirates because of family issues. In Raina’s absence, CSK’s batting struggled to put up big runs regularly as the youngsters barring Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to take the opportunity and cement their place in the side.

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Preview – Can MS Dhoni’s Men Rewind the Clock in Potential Farewell Year?

Chennai finished seventh last year — their worst ever finish in the IPLand first time outside the playoffs spot — and will be looking to make amends and stage a strong comeback this season. The three-time champions made some astute signings in the IPL 2021 player auctions with the likes of Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham and Cheteshwar Pujara joining the ranks along with some youngsters. CSK also bagged the services of Robin Uthappa, whom they traded with Rajasthan Royals before the auction.

However, they have been dealt a major blow with Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood decided to withdraw himself from this year’s IPL because of the excess time spent in bubbles and Australia’s upcoming hectic schedule throughout the year ahead. CSK are yet to name a replacement for the 30-year-old pacer.

The Chennai franchise will be playing their first game of the season on April 10 against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.