IPL 2021: MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina’s Picture from Practice Session at UAE is Unmissable

Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are great friends on and off-field. The two cricketers gave a glimpse of their bond when they retired together from international cricket. Both Raina and Dhoni shared heartwarming posts on August 15, 2020, to announce their retirement. The two of them have also been together in Chennai Super Kings since the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Recently, a picture of Raina and Dhoni practicing ahead of the 2021 IPL tournament took the internet by storm.

The picture has been shared by Chennai Super Kings’ official handle. In the snap, the two cricketers are seen upping their batting skills ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians on September 19. The team has also given an interesting twist to the caption as they mentioned Dhoni and Raina’s jersey numbers instead of their names. The arrow pointing towards Dhoni has the number ‘7’ written in front of it, while the arrow pointing towards Raina has the number ‘3’ against it.

The two cricketers have worn all safety guards so there is no scope for a mishap during the practice session. The picture is skilfully clicked as it has captured a candid moment of the two players together while they were practicing in adjacent nets.

Netizens, as expected, have left no stone unturned in showering their love over the two players and have also remarked on how their partnership has led to some iconic match victories. It goes without saying that CSK captain Dhoni and vice-captain Raina will be aiming to maintain their ace performance in IPL 2021. Many CSK fans also call Dhoni as Thala and Raina as Chinna Thala.

Chennai Super Kings has shared quite a few pictures from their practice sessions after the players completed their mandatory quarantine. Recently, a happy candid of Deepak Chahar was also shared on the team’s official Instagram handle. In the picture, Deepak was seen smiling away while walking on the field.

The Dhoni-led side is presently at the number 2 position with 10 points from seven matches and five wins.

