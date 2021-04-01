IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Was the Reason RPS Reached the Final in 2017 - Rajat Bhatia

MS Dhoni was the biggest reason Rising Pune Supergiant reached the final of IPL 2017, despite Steve Smith taking over the captaincy at the start of the season, said Rajat Bhatia. Speaking on SportsTiger’s interview series – Interact. Personal. Laugh & Life (IPLL) – Bhatia said, “You can never compare Dhoni with Steve Smith. Smith doesn’t even feature in top 10 captains for me. Dhoni was the reason we reached the IPL 2017 final.”

ALSO READ – Shoaib Akhtar Wishes Sachin Tendulkar for Speedy Recovery, Gets Brutally Trolled

Bhatia went on to say that he was surprised when Smith took over as the skipper, as he often ran out of ideas in crucial situations. He also talked about how different skippers have different thinking, and how well Gautam Gambhir used him.

“I really enjoyed playing under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir. However, during his third year for Delhi Daredevils, there was a lack of maturity in his captaincy, maybe because it was his first ever role as a captain in the IPL and there were also a lot of changes made,” Bhatia said.

“When we both moved to KKR and he became the captain, I had a doubt whether I’ll be able to enjoy under his captaincy or not… He used to prefer me in his playing 11 and always used to tell me that he believed in me and knew how to use me. That’s why I enjoyed playing under him,” he added.

ALSO READ – Mohammad Azharuddin Tips Rishabh Pant to Lead Team India in Future

Meanwhile, just days before the start of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings have received a huge blog as the in-form bowler Josh Hazlewood has decided to pull out of the tournament. The Aussie decided to keep himself fresh for the Ashes and then the T20 World Cup later this year, and wanted to spend time with his family instead.