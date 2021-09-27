IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s Acrobatic Catch Goes in Vain as Rahul Tripathi Given Not Out

Chennai Super Kings have continued their stellar run in this season’s Indian Premier League and with their win over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, they have won three matches on the bounce in this leg of the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat first in the scorching afternoon in Abu Dhabi. KKR did not start entirely well as Shubman Gill got run out pretty early in the piece by Ambati Rayudu. Venkatesh Iyer looked impressive once again, but he was sent back by Shardul Thakur.

However, Rahul Tripathi looked intent to carry on the attack and this was when MS Dhoni threw the ball to Sam Curran. The left-armer decided to pitch the ball in short and test out Rahul Tripathi. This almost paid dividends as Tripathi edged a pull back to Dhoni, who was acrobatic behind the stumps as he palmed the ball and then took a smart catch.

However, the umpire asked Tripathi to wait as he sent it upstairs to the third umpire who decided that the ball was the second short ball of the over and hence, it was a no ball and Dhoni’s catch was of no avail. A free hit saw Tripathi spank a length ball on off stump over covers for a six and KKR were well on their way in the powerplay overs.

ICYMI: A no-ball to rule out an MS special ☹️Rahul Triptahi rode his luck and survived despite a stunning Captain Cool effort 😊 #VIVOIPL #CSKvKKR Watch 🎥🔽https://t.co/v6woUSEIim — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 26, 2021

KKR were restricted to 171 in their 20 overs. CSK needed 34 runs from 21 balls and had seven wickets in hand. However, they lost Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni in six balls and suddenly, KKR were on top. This was when Ravindra Jadeja stepped up and smashed Prasidh Krishna for a couple of sixes over square leg and then for a couple of fours over point as CSK scripted an amazing win on the last ball.

