IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Arrive in Delhi After Successful Mumbai Leg
MS Dhoni and team on Monday left for Delhi after the conclusion of Mumbai leg in the ongoing 14th edition of IPL.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 27, 2021, 3:51 PM IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad along with their support staff on Monday left for Delhi for the next leg of the season of Indian Premier League (IPL) after the completion of the Mumbai leg.Chennai’s Mumbai leg was successful as CSK registered four wins in their opening five matches at the Wankhede stadium. The MSD-led outfit also leads the points table with eight points from five games.
CSK’s suffered a disappointing seven-wicket loss in their tournament opener against Rishabh pant-led Delhi Capitals. However, since then, they have not looked back as they won their next four games comprehensively against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Chennai would look to continue their four-match winning streak during the Delhi leg. CSK would kick-start their Delhi leg against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
On Monday, CSK left the economic capital of India for Delhi. Chennai players and support staff including the likes of Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo were spotted wearing PPE kits and masks.Chennai are slated to play their next four games against SRH, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royal (RR) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi.CSK would conclude their Delhi leg with a reverse fixture against Hyderabad on May 7.
Chennai Super Kings completed their Mumbai leg on a positive note as they ended Virat Kohli-led RCB’s four-match winning streak on Sunday. CSK thrashed RCB by 69 runs, courtesy of a Ravindra Jadeja special.Batting first, CSK posted 191 runs for the loss of four wickets in their quota of 20 overs. For CSK,Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat. In reply, RCB managed to scored just 122 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.
