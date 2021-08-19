IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's New Look in Spotlight Again Ahead of Tournament Opener

CSK skipper MS Dhoni is great at surprising his fans. With the IPL 2021 slated to restart in the UAE on September 19, Dhoni seems to have another surprise in his kitty. On Thursday, official broadcasters of the IPL, Star Sports posted a picture of Dhoni sporting a new look. The caption of the tweet read, “#MSDhoni’s up to something new before #VIVOIPL!"

Even though it looks obvious that the new look is part of the commercial for the remainder of the tournament, it is not clear what holds in store, as far as the commercial is concerned.

It is noteworthy, that Dhoni had appeared as a monk at the start of the year, for the promotion of IPL 2021.

- our faces since we saw #MSDhoni's new avatar that could just break the Internet! What do you think is it about? pic.twitter.com/Mx27w3uqQh— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Indian opener Shubman Gill, ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England following a shin injury, has recovered and joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to take part in the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill, who was until now training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, will now fly UAE for the remainder of the IPL.

Sharing a photograph of the right-handed batsman and his Kamlesh Nagarkoti on Twitter, KKR wrote: “Mere Karan-Arjun Wapis Aagaye," which when translated means, “My Karan-Arjun have returned," a famous dialogue from a Bollywood film.

Gill has not been in the best of forms and he struggled in the first few matches of the IPL before the league had to be halted due to the second wave of Covid-19. He scored only 132 runs at an average of 18.85, with his highest score of 43 coming against the Delhi Capitals.

