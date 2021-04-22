IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's Warm Gesture to CSK Staff Member Goes Viral, Fans Hail Thala

Humility, thy name is MS Dhoni.

Or so fans reacted after an image of the CSK skipper returning a staff member’s salute right back at him made waves on the internet. Netizens were quick to take to Twitter after the Yellow Army’s 45-run victory against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week to point out the kind-hearted gesture by the former India captain.

In the photo, Dhoni can be seen taking the stairs up to the dressing room, where he encountered a staff member raising his hand in a salute towards him. The 39-year old cricketer can be seen saluting the staff member in response, a gesture that has left fans mighty impressed as they lauded the former India captain.

Here is what fans had to say about the picture:

On Wednesday, Dhoni oversaw a nerve-shredding win against Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring clash at the Wankhede Stadium that pushed CSK to the top spot in IPL standings.

With the upcoming high-profile meeting against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dhoni’s tenacity as a captain will be put under the microscope, again.

Dhoni is aiming to lead CSK to a fourth IPL title after the team recorded its worst ever performance last season when they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time. They also nearly avoided the wooden spoon, finishing just a rung above last-placed Rajasthan Royals.

