IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Announce Roosh Kalaria as Replacement for Injured Mohsin Khan

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have added fast bowling all-rounder Roosh Kalaria to their main squad as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan for the UAE leg of the IPL. The 28-year-old Kalaria had travelled to Abu Dhabi with the MI squad as a back-up player, and now has earned his first IPL contract.

Kalaria was part of the India U-19 team in the 2012 ICC U-19 cricket World Cup. He has been a key player for Gujarat in the domestic cricket over the years since his debut in 2012.

Kalaria was inducted in the squad on Saturday during the team’s training session. The lucrative league resumes in Dubai on Sunday with a much-awaited clash between five-time IPL champions MI and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

Currently, CSK are second on the IPL points table having won five of their opening seven matches when the league was being held in India. On the other hand, MI have had a mixed start to their campaign with four wins and three defeats from seven matches to be placed fourth in the points table.

The two met on May 1st when MI registered a four-wicket win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

