IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Batters Show off Their Batting Prowess in Recent Instagram Post

The IPL 2021 is in full swing and so is defending champions Mumbai Indians’ practice for the upcoming matches. In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians’ shared a glimpse of how their batting line-up is preparing for the next match with Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday evening.

The short video clipping featuring skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav practicing big-hitting shots in the nets assured the fans that their team would certainly not disappointing today’s match. The video’s cool quotient was amped up with a musical rendition of 1972 Kishore Kumar song, O Mere Dil Ke Chain. The musical remix was created by Rekoil Chafe. Captioning the video, Mumbai Indians mentioned the name of the song in Hindi.

Fans were quite impressed with the performance of the players in the video, as one user commented, “Just look at Pollard’s sixes.”Another fan expressed their fascination with Rohit’s impressive batting style, “I am a big fan Ro hit man.” Hailing the 34-year-old player as the “hitman”, another user commented, “Will Hitman play the next match?”

Rohit was missing from the batting line-up in the last Mumbai Indians match where the team lost to Chennai Super Kings. The match was lost by the defending champions by 20 runs. The team also missed all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The recent Instagram video has certainly given fans a ray of hope that Rohit will be returning to the pitch and performing for the team. As one elated fan commented, “Ro-Hit Sharma is back.” Another user commented, “The song matches the feelings.” One fan also commented with a request for the Trinidadian player as they wrote, “Pollard please hit a century in this season please.”

