IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Begin Training, Jasprit Bumrah Joins Squad - Watch
Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, linked up with the squad and is currently under quarantine. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the IPL.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: March 30, 2021, 6:38 PM IST
Mumbai Indians began training for IPL 2021 in Mumbai, with the likes of Chris Lynn, Arjun Tendulkar and Jayant Yadav among the players in action. Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, linked up with the squad and is currently under quarantine. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the IPL.
See pictures:
Bumrah, who recently missed the limited-overs series against England due to his marriage with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, posted a video on Twitter.
Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday arrived in Mumbai to join the Mumbai Indians squad. The 33-year-old was a part of the Indian ODI team which defeated England in the third and the final ODI by seven runs on Sunday to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Rohit, the India vice-captain, was in tremendous form during the England series (Test, T20I, ODI) and has now joined the Mumbai Indians squad for the upcoming IPL season.
The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians posted a video of the MI captain arriving in Mumbai.
Earlier on Monday, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav who were on national duty also entered the Mumbai Indians bio-secure bubble.
“Firstly really happy and very proud to represent India. It was always my dream to play for the country. It feels great and I was really happy to be part of such an amazing unit. And now, that role is over and I am back to my Mumbai Indians family. Looking ahead to unbelievable times ahead,” said Suryakumar in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.
The reigning champions Mumbai Indians will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumara Yadav and Krunal Pandya all played important roles in India’s triumph over England.
While Rohit Sharma played brilliantly in the Test series, Suryakumar made his India debut in the T20I series against England and played two quality knocks in the fourth and fifth T20Is. He was also picked in the ODI squad, but he did not get a game. Meanwhile, Hardik played a knock of 64 runs in the third ODI and his brother Krunal scored a fifty on his ODI debut in the first match of the three-game series.
