IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Captain Rohit Sharma Reveals When Hardik Pandya May Bowl Again

Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma revealed that Hardik Pandya isn’t going to be bowling ‘too’ soon. Pandya hasn’t bowled for Mumbai Indians this season in the IPL with him struggling with a back injury. The last time he was seen bowling was during India’s home white ball series against England back in March this year.

Rohit said that Pandya is under constant medical team’s surveillance.

“In terms of his bowling, he [Hardik] hasn’t bowled yet. So, the physios, the trainers, the medical team is working on his bowling. As of now, all I know is, he hasn’t bowled a single ball yet. But we wanted to take one game at a time and see where he stands,” Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

“He didn’t bowl today as well, but he’s getting better day by day. So, in the next week or so, he might be able to bowl – only the doctors or the physios will be able to give an update on that,” he added.

Rohit said that Hardik wasn’t too happy with his batting as well.

In 2021 IPL, Hardik managed 127 runs at an average of 14.11 and a strike rate of 113.39 from 11 innings with a top score of 40 not out.

“As far as Hardik’s batting is concerned, yes he will be a little disappointed. But he’s a quality player, there’s no doubt about that, and he has come back from tough situations before as well. Personally, for him, he will not be happy with his batting,” Rohit said.

Mumbai Indians failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs despite beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

