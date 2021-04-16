IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Chris Lynn and Trent Boult Enjoy Short Break

Mumbai Indians’ opener Chris Lynn and seamer Trent Boult made full use of their short break in the Indian Premier League schedule as the duo was spotted riding the waves in Chennai on Thursday.

Australian cricketer Lynn and New Zealand star Boult were seen enjoying their well-deserved day off in each other’s company.

Mumbai Indian shared their pictures on the official Twitter handle and captioned it, “Surfing their way into your feed.”

Lynn also shared a few pictures from their surfing session and wrote, “Winning the morning over here in Chennai.”

31-year-old Boult was one of the architects in Mumbai’s thrilling ten-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. Lynn was dropped from the five-time champions’ squad to make way for South Africa’s Quinton de Kock.

Asked to bat first, MI were bowled out for 149 in 20 overs – courtesy of a fifer from KKR all-rounder Andre Russell. For Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav (56) and Rohit Sharma (43) starred with the bat while Rahul Chahar (4 for 27), Boult and Krunal Pandya (1 for 13) were phenomenal with the ball.

Chasing a target of 152 runs to win, Kolkata managed to score just 142 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a brilliant last over from Trent Boult.

Boult removed Andre Russell and Pat Cummins in successive deliveries in the final over of Match 5 of the Indian Premier League to defended 13 runs and in the process guided Mumbai to a thrilling win.

After a short break, Mumbai will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League at Chepauk on April 17.

Both Mumbai and SRH have faced each other 16 times in the cash-rich league with each taking eight games.

