IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Eliminated; KKR Go Through to the Play Offs; Check Out Line Ups for Eliminator, Qualifier

Mumbai Indians were officially eliminated from IPL as KKR qualified for the play offs. The moment of truth arrived for Mumbai the moment SRH reached the 65-run mark which meant that IPL campaign was officially over for Mumbai. This means KKR becomes the fourth team in the play off. The second game being played tonight between Delhi Capitals and RCB was inconsequential as both the teams had qualified.

Therefore the four teams are: Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. And here are the line ups:

CSK vs DC - October 10 (Qualifier 1)

RCB vs KKR - October 11 (Eliminator)

Kolkata Knight Riders Can Destroy Royal Challengers Bangalore, Once Again in Play Offs-Brian Lara

Mumbai had a topsy turvy road to the play off. Even an hour ago, they looked set as they posted a massive total of 236 runs in front of SRH. Before the start of the contest, as many as four teams were theoretically in the mix. Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, defending champions Mumbai Indians and KKR. After the result of the 54th match, only two teams - KKR and MI - were in the fray.

What were MI’s chances?

On paper, odds were not completely against Rohit Sharma’s side. But it looked highly unlikely. Records had to be shattered for Rohit Sharma’s men to enter the playoffs. The scenario could have come into play only and only if MI had batted first-which they did, in their final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Batting second would have ended their chances anyway.

