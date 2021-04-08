- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Expect Piyush Chawla to Play Key Role this Season
Piyush Chawla's skill-set will not only help Mumbai Indians in the pressure situation in this year's IPL but his immense experience will also be useful in mentoring the young spinners in the squad, the defending champions said on Thursday. Mumbai Indians strengthened their spin department with adding 32-year-old Chawla to the squad at the most recent auction.
- PTI
- Updated: April 8, 2021, 9:52 PM IST
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Revisiting 'Jinxed' Mumbai Indians' Last Eight Season-opening Defeats
“I have played with Piyush since U-19 days. And I know, he is a very attacking bowler, which is something that we wanted in our spin bowling department,” Rohit, who has led MI to record five titles, said in a video posted on side’s official Twitter handle.
“He was a good buy, to get him into our squad, one of the highest wicket-takers in the IPL. Played a lot of games in the IPL. He knows the format, he knows the oppositions, he knows the players,” added Rohit.
The 32-year-old Chawla, on his part, said that it was great to be picked up by the holders.
“I am quite happy and excited because you want to be a part of a team which is a defending champion and has done so well in the IPL, so it’s really nice,” said Chawla.
Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations and former India pacer Zaheer Khan said that Chawla’s experience will also help young Rahul Chahar.
“We value his experience very highly. We have Rahul Chahar also in the team, who is an upcoming, young talent. The experience of Piyush Chawla is surely going to help him as well,” said Zaheer.
“Piyush Chawla is not only going to bring his game or skill sets to the team, but also his wealth of experience. He has been in pressure situations (and) he has a bigger role to play.
“He is going to be the senior-most spinner in the squad and with his experience, I am sure he will be able to mentor all these spinners which have in the squad and sharing those experiences has always worked,” added Zaheer.
Chawla also said that it was important to have an understanding with other spinners in the squad.
ALSO READ – Sachin Tendulkar Returns Home From Hospital; Says will 'Remain Isolated to Rest and Recuperate'
“I have seen Rahul (Chahar) and played cricket with Jayant (Yadav) and Krunal (Pandya), so it is very important to share each other’s experience, because there might be things which Krunal knows and I don’t. The things I know, that Rahul doesn’t know. So, it is important to develop an understanding and you can take it forward,” said Chawla.
Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 14’s lung-opener here on Friday.
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule