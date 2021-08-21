IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Have First Training Session in UAE. Watch Video

The Mumbai Indians, defending champions of the Indian Premier League, are back in action as they resumed training over the weekend in UAE. Mumbai Indians arrived in UAE on August 13 and the players underwent mandatory six days of quarantine. The franchise’s social media shared videos and photographs of the team’s training session. Check here:

Big players like Rohit Sharma, their captain, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are yet to join the squad as they are in England for the Test series. MI are fourth in the table currently, with four wins from seven matches.

Mumbai are all set to resume their campaign in a blockbuster clash against Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) left for Dubai on Saturday ahead of the remaining leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League. The domestic players of the team along with the team officials are amongst the first ones to leave for Dubai.

The franchise confirmed its departure for Dubai with a video on Instagram showing team members at the IGI Airport in New Delhi with the caption as “Phir se Ud Chala 2.0, We’re off to UAE."

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra had posted a picture of him on the social media in the PPE kit at the airport with caption as ‘Enroute Dubai’.

Delhi batsman Shreyas Iyer had already reached Dubai along with assistant coach Pravin Amre. The franchise had posted a video of him batting at the ICC Academy.

Iyer has returned to full fitness after being out of action due to a shoulder injury sustained while fielding during the first ODI against England in Pune in March.

He had undergone a shoulder surgery on April 8 and had been under intense rehabilitation for the same. It is yet to be decided if Iyer returns to captaincy or Rishabh Pant continues to be at the helm.

Delhi Capitals is seated at the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings had left for UAE and have started practising for the second leg of the IPL.

IPL 2021 was postponed in May due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic breaching the bio-bubbles in New Delhi and Ahmedabad.

(IANS inputs)

