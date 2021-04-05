IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah Nails His Yorkers at Practice | WATCH

Ahead of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah showed a glimpse of how he would want the upcoming season to pan out. Bumrah returned to action in the IPL after missing ODIs, T20Is in the recently concluded series against England. The 27-year-old had his yorkers on target at practice as the defending champions prepared for the upcoming season.

In a video uploaded by the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai franchise on Sunday, the fast bowler can be seen nailing his yorkers by hitting a marker placed at the ‘block-hole’ length consistently. Along with the video clip, “BOOM…ED!” wrote MI as the caption for the video post.

Watch it here:

Bumrah recently married TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan and had to miss the white-ball leg of the bilateral series against the Three Lions. Apart from being one of the key players for MI, he has also been part of their winning teams in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Bumrah has 109 wickets from 92 matches at an economy rate of 7.41 runs per over. He was one of the standout performers for the Mumbai franchise in their title chase in the UAE last season. He picked up 27 wickets from 15 games at an average of 6.73 per over.

Despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country and especially in the state of Maharashtra. The Wankhede stadium will host 10 IPL matches this season from April 10 to 25. Those fixtures will go ahead as planned, said the secretary of Mumbai Cricket Association Sanjay Naik on Sunday.

Defending champions MI will begin their IPL campaign on April 9 in Chennai against Royal Challengers Bangalore. While the Mumbai venue will host its first IPL game of the season on April 10 between Chennai Super Kingsand Delhi Capitals.