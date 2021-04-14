IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' Jimmy Neesham Ecstatic After Improbable Win Over Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians pulled off an incredible heist over Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday when they beat KKR by 10 runs from an improbable situation to register their first victory in this year’s Indian Premier League.

At one point, Kolkata needed just 31 runs off 30 balls with plenty of wickets in hand, but some fine bowling from spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya along withfantastic death over bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boultensured Mumbai strangled KKR and eventually won the match by 10 runs.

Following the victory, Mumbai’s New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham used a GIF from the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role to sumup the night. The GIF showed Hanks running away from a house at full speed. Neesham used the GIF and implied that MI are running away to their hotel with the win like Hanks. To this, MI’s official Twitter handle also replied and added that they also have two points in their pocket along with the win.

And 2️⃣ points in our pocket 😉 https://t.co/EfiKCO3N9M — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 13, 2021

Mumbai’s impossible win extended their impressive record against the two-time champions from Kolkata, who now have lost 22 times out of 28 against the five-time champions led by Rohit Sharma.

Tuesday was the day when KKR could have broken the jinx and recorded a rare win over Mumbai after restricting them to a mere 152 from their 20 overs. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill even provided a fantastic start to the chase as well, but once Rana fell playing a nothing shot and got stumped, wickets kept on tumbling.even the best of finishers in Shakib Al Hasan, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russel couldn’t get the job done for KKR.

Following Tuesday’s result, both Mumbai and Kolkata now have one loss and a win each from their two matches in IPL 2021. KKR will next play Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday afternoon at the MA Chidambaram Stadium while MI will play Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday evening at the same venue.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here