IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Krunal Pandya and Chris Lynn’s “Discussion” Photo Leaves Netizens Guessing

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and every movement made by the franchises and their star players becomes important for the fans. While, the cash rich league has always been about promoting young talent from across the country to rub shoulders and learn from some of the best players in the world. The tournament also acts as a catalyst where rivals are often seen sharing banter, dressing room space etc.

Just ahead of the 52-day long T20 tournament, reigning champions Mumbai Indians shared a photo of Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya and Australian batsman Chris Lynn on their official Twitter handle. The photo post shows the two Mumbai Indian players sharing a laugh and their camaraderie. The Mumbai franchise captioned the post which read that they “would for sure love” to hear the “discussion” between their two players.

The latest post garnered more than 6,700 likes within hours of being shared on the microblogging site. The tweet also attracted some quirky comments from users.

One user wrote that Krunal is probably teaching Chris few words in Hindi.

Another user posted his hilarious version of the discussion between the two players. He tweeted about Krunal informing Chris in Hindi that “line and length” doesn’t matter, he needs to bowl fast.

One more giggle-worthy tweet was an imaginary dialogue about Krunal telling Chris that he has some good news as well as bad news. The good news is he (Chris Lynn) would get to play in the first match. While the bad news is from the subsequent match, he may not feature in the Mumbai Indians playing “XI” as South African Quinton De Kock will join the team.

Meanwhile, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will kick start the IPL 2021 season when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

