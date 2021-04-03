IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Limber up for Opener, Post Video Online

Mumbai Indians preparations for IPL 2021 have begun in full-swing, as the start of the tournament approaches. The players have started to assemble from all over the world to join the MI camp. On Friday, Mumbai’s New Zealand players like Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Adam Milne arrived in Chennai. Later in the day they also uploaded a video of Mumbai players sweating it out in a practise session.

Meanwhile, The IPL 2021 preparations have hit a new roadblock at the Wankhede Stadium as eight of the 19 groundsmen have tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, according to a report in Hindustan Times. The IPL is set to begin on April 9 in Chennai, and the Mumbai leg is supposed to start from April 10 to 25, with the first match between CSK and DC. A total of 10 matches are supposed to be played at the venue.

In total, six bio-bubbles are being prepared for the venue, and Mumbai is one of them. Though the tournament is supposed to be played behind closed doors, the groundsmen testing positive is just another sign of the Covid wave in Maharashtra.

The biggest challenge in Mumbai is that most of the groundsmen don’t stay at the ground and have to commute daily by train. The MCA is now planning to house the staff at the venue itself.

“We will make arrangement for the ground staff at the stadium itself with immediate effect. We have many rooms at the ground where they can be housed,” said an MCA official. “There will be no threat to IPL matches at the Wankhede. We will be ready by the time the tournament starts,” he added.