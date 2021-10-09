IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Lose Steam at the Business End

It all boiled down to the last match for Mumbai Indians. And, it all came down to the Net Run Rate (NRR). Despite finishing with the same number of wins – seven – as Kolkata Knight Riders after dominating Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night in Abu Dhabi, the defending champions just finished out of the top four. MI had a near-impossible obstacle to overcome. They tried their best, but the entertainment they provided to the fans was not enough. MI finished fifth in the points table with a NRR of 0.116, less than KKR’s 0.587.

It may be difficult for MI fans to accept that the Rohit Sharma-led five-time IPL title winners have not made it into the Playoffs in the 14th edition. It is something akin to the 1970s and 1980s when the world-dominating West Indies team did not win a World Cup final, or for that matter the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings not winning the IPL or the Champions League titles in the early years of the tournaments. Such has been the legacy created by the Mumbai Indians franchise that they are expected to win every time they take the field. The supporters will not settle for anything less. And, MI has shown that over the years with the kind of players they have groomed over years and the leadership group that back their players.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

But, this is T20 cricket and the format is unpredictable. It is the team that does well on that particular day, and consistently during a tournament, that will emerge victorious. One single over, one single delivery, one mighty hit, a catch or a run out can change the entire course of the day. Such is the T20 format that you might dominate for the first 39 overs of the match and still lose, like Punjab Kings did to Rajasthan Royals not long ago. Remember the Kartik Tyagi last over?

For the reputation that MI has earned over the years, every team puts in its ‘A’ game against the most successful side (in terms of number of matches won) in IPL history. The other teams have also shown improvement over the years. But, it is not akin to, say Mumbai’s dominance ending in Ranji Trophy just because other teams have become better or the decline of West Indies cricket. MI will certainly come back.

Mumbai Indians, perhaps, were affected by the break in rhythm following the four-and-a-half month gap between the first and the second legs owing to the pandemic. While it is not fair to blame this gap for MI not advancing to the Playoffs, it has certainly worked to their disadvantage, like it has worked in certain other teams’ favour. It is not an easy task to gather a huge squad of 40 including the support staff and to bring them to one winning mindset that Mumbai Indians are, especially in this bio-bubble era. While most were playing cricket, be it for their respective countries or for their franchises in local leagues during the gap, the form of MI’s players was indifferent.

Captain Rohit Sharma’s starts were not converted into big scores. Ishan Kishan came good in his last two innings but in the immediate outings following his T20 World Cup selection, he did not live up to the expectations. Ditto with Suryakumar, forcing the experts to call for their replacements in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

So much was also being spoken about the lack of form of leg-spinner Rahul Chahar that he was even kept out of the playing 11 in the last few MI matches after being in roaring form with 11 wickets on Indian soil before the break broke his rhythm. There have also been replacements suggested for Hardik Pandya for the all-rounder’s slot following his inconsistency.

Hardik was playing purely as a batsman at the start of the year following his back surgery late last year. He was gradually bowling in the IPL and it was not going to be easy for him to live up to the chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma’s words that he would bowl a full quota of four overs in every T20 World Cup match. But, he is gradually getting there and MI has been managing his workload, like they have of other India players in their squad.

In the first place, such discussions of wanting players, already picked in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, to be replaced on form were uncalled for. It may be a good sign for the Indian team that the players’ form went downhill during the IPL and not during the World Cup. The dip in form would serve as a greater motivating factor for the players to peak during the global tournament. Peaking at the right time, as they say.

Former India left-arm spinner and national selector, Venkatapathi Raju told news18.com, “As it is, the Indian team has been selected. Our duty is to support it. Just because the player’s form is dipping in IPL, it does not mean he is not good for international cricket. International cricket is an entirely different cup of tea. It is the duty of the selectors nominated by the BCCI to pick teams, and they have done so. They have selected teams on the players’ consistent performances. In between, the performances will see the ups and downs.”

Former Mumbai batting stalwart, Amol Muzumdar, told this website that it was a “bit disappointing” to not see Mumbai Indians in the Playoffs. He said: “Also, at times, if you look at it, Kieron Pollard did not live up to his high standards. With Kieron Pollard, you can expect him to single-handedly win two or three games out of 14 for MI. He did it in just one game (34-ball 87 not out against CSK in Delhi. Generally it is two or three such knocks. Thus, the percentage of MI wins has come down. Krunal Pandya was also not up to his mark this IPL. With his left-arm spin and the bat he has not performed to the level he was expected to. Hardik Pandya is being looked at as an all-rounder. There were a few disappointments with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav not firing. It is a tricky one. Sometimes you prepare far too much as a team. Nowadays, the season is such that you have to peak at the right time. There are so many games that there has to be something in the tank for the end. By the time MI went to the UAE, probably they had exhausted their ammunition.”

Muzumdar, who was the batting coach of Rajasthan Royals for three years before taking over as the coach of Mumbai team earlier this year, echoed Raju’s sentiments on the needless discussions about players to be replaced in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

“Once the Indian team is declared, that’s it. Such loose talks of players going through a lean patch and wanting to be replaced will be there. The same people will back a Suryakumar Yadav or a Ishan Kishan if they scored a 25-ball 50 or a 19-ball 50. T20 is an unpredictable game. I liked what Rohit Sharma said about Ishan Kishan at the post-match presentation about the need to really identify the correct batting position for Ishan. That is the key.”

For the record, six of the 15 players chosen for the World Cup to begin in 10 days’ time in the UAE are from Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and Hardik Pandya.

MI won four out of their seven matches in the first leg in India in April-May and resumed the UAE leg with three straight losses that did not help them in the longer run. That they managed to stay in the hunt by winning big their last two league matches showed their ability to bounce back from any situation. Just that they came a bit too late.

Mumbai Indians and IPL in the UAE is a sort of love-hate affair. They had a dismal run in 2014, losing all their five matches there before finding back the winning form once they returned to their fortress at the Wankhede Stadium and won enough matches to qualify for the Playoffs. They won their fifth title in UAE in 2020, breaking the jinx of only winning in the odd years. However, this time, there is no returning to their fortress. Only next year would MI, with a new look, seek to get back to their title-winning ways.

Until then, let’s relish the other team’s performances. Like Muzumdar said: “T20 is an unpredictable format. While it is disappointing as far as MI is concerned, it opens the door for others, provides them an opportunity to win. Say, for teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, which has never won an IPL title or KKR, who won the second of their two titles in 2014.”

One thing is guaranteed. MI will bounce back in style in the next IPL. They have done it time and again.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here