IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians Mid-Season Review: MI Get Their Mojo Back After Minor Scare

As has been the trend with defending champions Mumbai Indians, they failed to win their first match of the season this year too as they went down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, they seemed to be getting back to winning ways when the tournament was called off.

Here’s How Sachin Tendulkar and The Lot Wished Their Mums on Mother’s Day

There have been a number of gaping holes in their line-up which have not allowed the 5-time champions to flex their muscles. The batting has stumbled – Ishan Kishan, who smacked the most number of sixes last season, failed to get going and had to be benched. There were problems even with the bowling attack as Trent Boult failed to pick up consistent wickets in the powerplay overs. The Kiwi pacer has picked up just four wickets in the first six overs.

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Wife Dhanashree Verma’s Latest ‘Groove Mix

The sluggish conditions in Chennai did not help them as the stroke-makers never got going and there was not enough runs on the board. Barring Rahul Chahar, who has been one of the star tweakers of the season with 11 wickets, none of the other bowlers found their teeth.

However, when the caravan moved to the quicker surfaces of Delhi, their fortunes turned for the better. Mumbai lost three of their five games in Chennai, while they won both their games in Delhi. Quinton de Kock found his mojo and Kieron Pollard pulled off one of the all-time great chasing innings against the Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2021: Preity Zinta Gets Herself Clicked with the Other Shahrukh

“Something is missing in our batting line-up, we are not able to bat 20 overs in the fashion we want and that is something that we have to look at and see what we can do,” captain Rohit Sharma said after his side went down to Punjab Kings.

The skipper has been in good batting form and with the momentum the side found in Delhi, they would hope to string together wins whenever the season resumes later this year and make it through to the playoffs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here