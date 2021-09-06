IPL 2021: Advantage Mumbai Indians; KKR, Punjab Kings Need to Up their Game, Says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, former KKR skipper, has said that it would be Mumbai Indians ,and not the Kolkata franchise, which would win IPL 2021 as the tournament now returns to UAE for the second leg—a place where they won the trophy last year. He also listed teams who will benefit from IPL getting suspended and resuming almost a gap of few months.

INDIA vs ENGLAND FULL COVERAGE

Speaking on Star Sports’ show ‘Game Plan’, the 40-year-old said: “See again, Mumbai probably will be having that advantage, because first they’ve won it last time in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in UAE, well and they’re going back to the same place and they’re in a position where they can actually finish in the top two as well. If you look at other franchises especially franchises like KKR or for that matter even Sunrisers (SRH), it’s pretty difficult for them to qualify or for that matter even Punjab Kings. But if you ask me one franchise who’s going to have an advantage with this break, is Mumbai Indians."

Ab de Villiers Lands in Dubai as RCB Begins Training Ahead of Tournament

He added that teams like RCB and CSK can afford to lose a few games as they are placed firmly in table which means they have sufficient points in their tally. On the other hand, teams like KKR and Punjab Kings can’t afford to lose as that would see their points getting docked which can eventually prove fatal.

“See again, Jatin, from CSK & RCB’s point of view I think they’ve gotten themselves into a position where they can actually afford to lose a couple of games. So that’s the reason why I said that Punjab Kings can’t afford to do that, KKR can’t afford to do that. Sunriser’s can’t afford to lose a single game if they want to qualify for the playoff and that’s the reason why they probably will still have an advantage especially CSK and RCB because they’ve brought themselves up to that position."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here