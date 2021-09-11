IPL 2021: Where do Mumbai Indians Stand And How Can They Qualify For The Playoffs

So after a gap of just over four months, defending champions Mumbai Indians will relaunch their bid for a third straight and sixth overall IPL title. Before the covid-19 outbreak in the various team bio-bubbles in India, MI seem to be finally gaining some momentum after a mixed start to their season. They suffered a close defeat in their season opener before bouncing back in the next game.

However, two straight defeats followed before a reversal of results in the following two games which came at the right time. They were all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 4 when in a dramatic turn of events, the season was suspended when multiple players and members of support staff across the teams began testing positive for the virus.

Since then, a lot has happened. The players, after facing a few anxious days, returned to the safety of their homes on charter flights, resumed national/domestic/league duties and have again gathered together for the resumption of the season which is back in UAE like the last year.

MI have happy UAE memories where they became the champions while dominating the season in 2020 and will hope that they are able to replicate their old form. Thanks to a sudden end to India’s England tour, three of MI’s biggest stars in captain Rohit Sharma, batter Suryakumar Yadav and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah have linked up with the franchise much earlier that was expected which will help them get acclimatise quickly.

MI’s Season so far

Standings

Position: 4th | Matches Played: 7 | Matches Won: 4 | Lost: 3 | Points: 8

Remaining Matches (Seven)

Sept 19: vs Chennai Super Kings Sept 23: vs Kolkata Knight Riders Sept 26: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Sept 28: vs Punjab Kings Oct 02: vs Delhi Capitals Oct 05: vs Rajasthan Royals Oct 08: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Top Run-getter

Rohit Sharma - Matches Played: 7 | Runs Scored: 250 | Average: 35.71, Strike-rate: 128.2 | Highest Score: 63

Top Wicket-taker

Rahul Chahar - Matches Played: 7 | Wickets Taken: 11 | Average: 18.36 | Economy: 7.21 | Best Bowling in an Innings: 4/27

Team Changes - None

Fortunately for the defending champions, they don’t have any injury concerns nor did they have to deal with any pull outs so far.

Play-offs Scenario

Generally, a team can ensure a top-four finish if they manage to get to 16 points. However, it’s not the case always. Take for example last season when two franchises RCB and SRH finished with 14 points each to seal playoffs spots. Going by this logic, MI need to win at least four of their remaining seven matches to make the playoffs.

With KKR, SRH and RR in poor form, MI will be high on confidence but will have to be at their best against a resurgent CSK whom they face in their first match upon resumption.

