IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Preview - Mumbai Indians Aim For A Hat-Trick of Titles

Mumbai Indians has been the most dominating and ruthless team across the previous two editions of the IPL. With a fine top and middle order, firepower in the lower order and a world-class fast bowling unit, it will be difficult to stop them in 2021 too.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: April 8, 2021, 7:46 PM IST
Mumbai Indians has been the most dominating and ruthless team across the previous two editions of the IPL coming out victorious in 2019 and 2020. With a fine top and middle order, firepower in the lower order, a world-class fast bowling unit and variety in their spin department, it will be difficult to stop them in 2021 too. Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in IPL history with 5 titles.
Form Guide – 2020
Mumbai Indians’ victorious campaign in 2020 was based on the collective effort of some brilliant individual performances. Quinton De Kock aggregated above 500 runs while Suryakumar Yadav registered 480. Ishan Kishan was their new hero with the bat and top-scored for the franchise with an aggregate of 516 runs in just 13 innings.
Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard were the X-Factors for the franchise in the middle order. The pair were at the top of the strike rate charts – while Pollard scored at a rate of 191.42, Hardik hammered almost 179 runs per hundred balls in the season. The duo instilled fear in the minds of the opposition bowlers and no target was safe when they were out in the middle.
Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult combined to take 52 wickets in IPL 2020 and were the second and third highest wicket-takers of the season individually. While Boult was exceptional with the new ball and picked a heap of wickets, Bumrah was at his best at the death and phenomenally restrictive with an economy rate of 6.73.
IPL Auction 2021 Recap
Here’s a look at who they picked this year:
Total: 7 | Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jensen, Arjun Tendulkar
Budget spent: 11.7 cr
Mumbai Indians did not go for any high-end big purchase buys at the mini-auction in February. They went in with a strategy and bought two overseas fast bowlers in Coulter-Nile and Adam Milne – both known for their wicket-taking prowess. The inclusion of James Neesham would bring variety into the attack and also provide the option of a hard-hitting batsman lower in the order.
The biggest takeaway though was the purchase of veteran leg spinner Piyush Chawla who is one of the most successful spinners in the history of the IPL. Arjun Tendulkar was also included in the squad on the basis of some impressive performances.
Team combination:
Rohit Sharma will open with the South African De Kock with Suryakumar Yadav at number 3. Ishan Kishan will be used as a floater and may come in at number 4. Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya follow and complete a very formidable top 6.
Krunal Pandya and Piyush Chawla will lead the spin attack. While Krunal will look to be restrictive, the leg break bowler will be the wicket-taking option for Rohit Sharma.
Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and one of Coulter-Nile or Milne should complete the starting XI.
First match: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai, April 9
Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton De Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Full squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh Charak
