IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Season Review in Numbers
The perennial slow starters, Mumbai Indians were not off to the brightest start. The side struggled to cope with the sluggish surface in Chennai as the batsmen were not able to find any momentum.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 3:30 PM IST
The perennial slow starters, Mumbai Indians were not off to the brightest start. The side struggled to cope with the sluggish surface in Chennai as the batsmen were not able to find any momentum. Rohit Sharma led side began their innings with a match against Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, it was a disappointing start to the team as they lost the match.
I Only Played a Handful of Games After Mahi Bhai Left…Sometimes I Miss That Guidance: Kuldeep Yadav
They got back to the best when the caravan moved north to Delhi on a better batting track. When the season was called off, the defending champions had brought their campaign back on track.
Skipper Rohit was a consistent performer for Mumbai Indians. Last season, Rohit had to take some time off during the playoff due to his form and seems like the skipper has compensated for the absence this season. Other star players for the team were Kieron Pollard and Quinton de Kock, who also found their range in Delhi.
India tour of Australia 2020: Tim Paine Blames India’s Cheeky Tactics For Historic Test Series Loss
Without any doubt, Mumbai Indians have a consistent and reliable performer in Suryakumar Yadav. As far as the bowlers are concerned, Rahul Chahar was the stand out performer this season as he used the pitch in Chennai to his advantage. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah always combine to pick up wickets and peg the opposition in the powerplay as well as in the death overs. However, Bumrah did not play upto expectations this seaon.
When the season was postponed, Mumbai Indians held the 4th spot with 4 victories in 7 matches. Their net run rate reads a pretty +0.067 and with the experience and depth in their squad, they should make it to the playoffs when the season resumes.
Conditions have played a big part in this year’s IPL, even for Mumbai Indians, who were having a tough run before the tournament was postponed.
