IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Share Picture of 'Brothers Off the Field' Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Sanju Samson

On Thursday, April 29, defending champions Mumbai Indians were up against the wooden-spooners of IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. Mumbai presented a stellar show in all three facets of the game as they registered a comprehensive victory over the Royals by seven wickets.

However, after the match, it was all smiles in both the camps as the players met their counterparts from the opposition team and shared a laugh. Indian Premier League (IPL) is a competitive tournament where every player wants to give their best to help their team win the elite title. However, in the end, cricket is a gentlemen’s game. Though many Indian players are divided by different IPL franchises, they are good friends with each other off the cricket field.

The viewers were greeted with similar visuals after MI vs RR clash too as Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya met opposition skipper Sanju Samson with a smile on their faces. All the three play alongside each other in the Indian team and thus share a good camaraderie. The three batters also posed for a picture together and it was shared by the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians (MI).

Meanwhile, during the clash, RR was completely outplayed by the defending champions. Winning the toss, Rohit Sharma invited RR to put a total on the board. Batting first, the Royals got off to a good start as both the opening batters, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in fine touch. Buttler scored41 runs while Jaiswal added 32 runs to the scoreboard.

Skipper Samson also played a sublime knock of 42 runs off 27 balls to help RR post a total of 171 runs. However, they were completely overshadowed by MI’s opening batter Quinton de Kock who smashed not out 70 runs off 50 deliveries. Quinton was aptly supported by Krunal with his innings of 39 off 26 and MI successfully chased the target in just 18.3 overs.

