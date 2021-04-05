- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Strongest Possible XI
They have strengthened their roster snapping up handy options that include Piyush Chawla and Adam Milne.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 5, 2021, 1:32 PM IST
Defending champions Mumbai Indians not only retained their core but also added few new picks at the IPL auctions this year. They have strengthened their roster by snapping up handy options that include Piyush Chawla and Adam Milne. Also, they acquired the services of Nathan Coulter-Nile back on a cheaper contract and added all-rounders Jimmy Neesham and Marco Jansen.
Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar
Here is what we believe will be Mumbai Indians’ strongest XI for the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chennai:
Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk)
Striding out to open for the defending champions will be captain Rohit Sharma as well as their wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock. They have been a formidable force at the top of the order and they can be expected to give solid starts to the side.
Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard
Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan gave a glimpse of their unbridled ability against England in the just-concluded T20I series. Now, with renewed confidence, they will walk out for Mumbai Indians. And then, there is the presence of Kieron Pollard that adds depth to the squad.
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile
The Pandya brothers add balance and pedigree to the side and they will be the finishers in the side for the defending champions. Also, we could see the presence of Nathan Coulter-Nile who also has the ability to use the long handle.
Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are perhaps the best new-ball opening pair in the IPL and they have been superb up front. Also, Rahul Chahar has been impressive as the leg-spinner in the middle order.
