IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Urges Everyone to Stay at Home to Battle Covid-19

India is going through a severe wave of Covid-19. As many as 3 lakh cases are coming forward everyday. Amid all this, the IPL is providing a relief to the people all over the country. Mumbai Indians’ players and staff members, including Rohit Sharma, head coach Mahela Jayawardene, and pacer Trent Boult, on Wednesday urged fans to “stay home”, “wear a mask” and “wash their hands regularly”.

In a message posted on Twitter, they said, “Paltan, let’s do our part in supporting India’s relentless fight against #Covid19 Stay safe. Stay strong.” Rohit Sharma said in the video, “Hello everyone, I know the country is going through some tough time at the moment. Only step out of the house when necessary. Wash your hands regularly. Sanitise your hands.”

“It’s important, it’s a discipline that we all have to come up with and make sure that we all stay safe,” Jayawardene said.

Jayant Yadav asked everyone to stay with each other in tough times. “It’s important that we all stick together during these hard and tough situations and completely follow all the protocols,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, ace bowler Trent Boult asked fans asked everyone to stay at home and wear masks. On the other hand, BCCI is likely to postpone the fourth edition of Women’s T20 Challenge due to the potential unavailability of overseas players due to the second Covid-19 wave in the country. India is witnessing close to 3 lakh cases per day.

Although no official announcement has been made till now, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the officials have acknowledged to various logistical challenges, like flying players from England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, and Sri Lanka. In the previous edition, 12 overseas players, including Deandra Dottin, Sune Luus, Danielle Wyatt, and Nathakan Chantham, featured in the tournament.

