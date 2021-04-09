IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Head To Head Record

The IPL juggernaut has rolled into the country once again and even as India is grappling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the players would want to put their best foot forward and give the fans something to cherish about.

The first match of this season will see defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the league and he has led MI to a record five IPL titles while Virat Kohli has not tasted any such success with his side.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, the Mumbai Indians are miles ahead of RCB.

Overall Head-to-Head: (27 matches- MI 17|RCB 10)

Both the sides have clashed 27 times and Mumbai Indians have emerged victors on 17 occasions while RCB have won just nine. One match ended in a tie and RCB won it in the Super Over.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

MI have won the last three encounters against RCB. They lead 3-2 in the last five matches.

Last 5 matches

MI won by 5 wickets

RCB won in the super over

MI won by 5 runs

MI won by 6 runs

RCB won by 14 runs

Last encounter in IPL 2020:

Royal Challengers batted first and posted 164 runs courtesy of a half-century by Devdutt Padikkal. Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3 wickets. Mumbai chased down the target with ease as Suryakumar Yadav led the chase with an emphatic inning of 79.

First encounter in IPL 2020:

In a high-scoring encounter, RCB posted 201 runs after fine half-centuries by Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers. In response, Ishan Kishan led the chase and took Mumbai Indians on level terms with 99. The match went into the super over where RCB clinched the match.

Meeting in Wankhede Stadium 2019:

RCB batted first and posted 171 runs in the first dig. AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali were the stars with the bat. However, Mumbai Indians chased down the target with ease as their top and middle order contributed to give them the match with 5 wickets to spare.

Meeting in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 2019:

RCB won the toss and decided to bowl first. Led by Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians posted 187. And then, the bowlers stepped up and Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3 wickets to restrict RCB to 181.

Meeting in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 2018:

Mumbai Indians bowled first and Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 167 runs. In response, the home side bowlers led by Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj picked up a couple of wickets to restrict MI to 153.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here