- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL Chennai Weather Update: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Weather Report
Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 season opener in Chennai.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 5:42 PM IST
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021, Chennai Weather Update & Pitch Report:
The must-anticipated Indian Premier League is finally here. The first match of the tournament will see five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Indian Premier League 2021, Match 1, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both skippers know the pitch well enough and it will be a crucial toss as whoever wins the toss, will most probably want to bat first. While Chepauk is the home ground for the Chennai Super Kings, unfortunately, there will be no attendance this year due to the raging COVID-19 cases in India. But that does not stop fans all over the world from witnessing the T20 extravaganza.
In an exciting clash, the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is more spin-friendly as seen in recent times and both sides will depend on their spinners and all-rounders to deliver bowling wise. For RCB, Kohli has Yuzvendra Chahal who took 121 wickets in 99 matches played so far. For Mumbai Indians, Rohit will depend highly on Krunal and Rahul Chahar.
IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Weather Report
While it will be sunny during the day time, a few clouds may appear but according to weather reports, it is expected to stay clear. The maximum temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius whereas the temperature may dip to 25 degrees Celsius. There is no rain expected for the IPL clash on Friday.
IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pitch Report
The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch in Chennai has mostly favoured spin-friendly conditions and on average, the scores are mostly 150. However, situations may change and nothing is predictable in the Indian Premier League as we have seen since its inception. Both sides will rely on their spinners to take control and claim wickets in this clash. For RCB, Chahal has delivered and given the experience, the right-arm leg break spinner will look to keep Mumbai Indians at bay.
The IPL 2021 MI vs RCB match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and live telecast of the IPL live match will be on Star Sports 1 HD and SD for English commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi for Hindi commentary.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
-
MUM vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1320 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi beat Mumbai by 6 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1219 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Rajasthan by 45 runs
-
PUN vs DEL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1118 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RCB vs RR, IPL, 202122 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
PBKS vs MI, IPL, 202123 Apr Friday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
RR vs KKR, IPL, 202124 Apr Saturday 19:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Complete Schedule