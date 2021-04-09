IPL Chennai Weather Update: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Weather Report

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2021, Chennai Weather Update & Pitch Report:

The must-anticipated Indian Premier League is finally here. The first match of the tournament will see five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Indian Premier League 2021, Match 1, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both skippers know the pitch well enough and it will be a crucial toss as whoever wins the toss, will most probably want to bat first. While Chepauk is the home ground for the Chennai Super Kings, unfortunately, there will be no attendance this year due to the raging COVID-19 cases in India. But that does not stop fans all over the world from witnessing the T20 extravaganza.

In an exciting clash, the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is more spin-friendly as seen in recent times and both sides will depend on their spinners and all-rounders to deliver bowling wise. For RCB, Kohli has Yuzvendra Chahal who took 121 wickets in 99 matches played so far. For Mumbai Indians, Rohit will depend highly on Krunal and Rahul Chahar.

IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Weather Report

While it will be sunny during the day time, a few clouds may appear but according to weather reports, it is expected to stay clear. The maximum temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius whereas the temperature may dip to 25 degrees Celsius. There is no rain expected for the IPL clash on Friday.

IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch in Chennai has mostly favoured spin-friendly conditions and on average, the scores are mostly 150. However, situations may change and nothing is predictable in the Indian Premier League as we have seen since its inception. Both sides will rely on their spinners to take control and claim wickets in this clash. For RCB, Chahal has delivered and given the experience, the right-arm leg break spinner will look to keep Mumbai Indians at bay.

The IPL 2021 MI vs RCB match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and live telecast of the IPL live match will be on Star Sports 1 HD and SD for English commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi for Hindi commentary.

