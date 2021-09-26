IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Preview: Will India's Icons Stand Up For Faltering IPL Franchisees?

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the two most priced IPL commodities. Reason: their captains. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are India’s two top popular cricketers right now, but find themselves in spot of bother in the multi-million dollar league. Mumbai Indians, who are known to win IPL trophies (they have five), continue to struggle this season. They begun the second leg of the tournament with a loss against CSK, loss against KKR was demoralizing to say the least. Meanwhile RCB, who had a great start to the first leg in India, have lost their winning touch as well. Back-to-back losses puts serious question mark on their ability to win the trophy which could have been their first!

Also there is Hardik Pandya, who is not being picked by Mumbai Indians as he is perhaps not 100 percent fit to carry his all-round duties which includes four overs of brisk fast-medium bowling. But if Hardik is batting fit and still the burly and bordering on sloppy Saurabh Tiwary is preferred, then it does seem a bit baffling as the Baroda all-rounder purely as a batsman is miles ahead of the Jharkhand man.

Kohli showed some form en route his half-century against CSK at Sharjah but the overall form has been scratchy and his MI counterpart also didn’t completely look in his elements during the previous game against KKR. The more worrying factor will be Surya’s lack of form which might be a result of lack of game time, having sat through two Tests in England. He is suddenly looking a lot rustier than usual. It was no different for Ishan also as the trio needs to fire to be in good head space before the T20 World Cup on same tracks that are expected to get slower.

One can only hope that their form doesn’t desert them when they need it most in the “Desert Nation". Interestingly, both RCB and MI have lost their two matches on resumption to same opposition — KKR and CSK.

What’s more disconcerting has been the patchy bowling efforts from both sides save an odd bowler. For Mumbai, it is Jasprit Bumrah, who has looked head and shoulders above the rest of the pack while Yuzvendra Chahal with wiry little frame is carrying the burden of an entire below-par bowling attack. No support for either of the two from the other bowlers have not helped their cause either.

RCB’s case is a bit trickier as they have now lost seven matches on the trot in the UAE. Five of those defeats came in the last edition. RCB’s bowling attack, in terms of quality, is a bit wafer-thin as the likes of Harshal Patel don’t have the wherewithal to perform match after match. In case of Navdeep Saini, a success-rate of just about “half wicket per IPL game" (17 scalps in 30 matches) gives a picture of why Kohli can’t always rely on him.

Wanindu Hasaranga was taken after just two good matches against a second string Indian side in Sri Lanka and even if one goes by his ICC rankings, there are enough quality players who would see his spell through. In batting, it’s more about Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal who put on 111 for the first wicket only to find that others weren’t good enough to add even 50 runs.

They have a keeper in Kona Bharath, who is primarily a red-ball specialist. Against the CSK, Harshal Patel, who had some sporadic experiences of batting for Haryana, was sent ahead of him. That only speaks of skipper’s lack of trust having sent him up the order. Glenn Maxwell as usual is the “big buy" which more often than not goes waste and Tim David not being the man for slow tracks is also hurting RCB chances.

What: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 39

When: September 26, Sunday

Where: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain) Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult.

Match starts at 7:30PM IST.

(With PTI Inputs)

